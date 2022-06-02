Omari Hardwick Reveals He Made $150K per Episode on ‘Power’

CLOSE

When Starz ‘Power’ first rolled out, their was limited advertising, many learned about the premiering show from it’s leaving you wanting to see more YouTube trailer. Other than Curtis ’50’ Jackson, you would have never thought that trailer would turn into a cult following. Plus who watches ‘Starz’? I’m sure viewership as well as streaming went through the roof after season one of ‘Power’ the birth of a legend James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick.

Actor Omari Hardwick the man who was homeless chasing a dream, borrowing money to make ends meet until he did get on.

Before ‘Power’, we remember Omari Hardwick playing a brief role on being in ‘Being Mary Jane’ (Mary Jane’s married boo) but their was more and according to Omari Hardwick the more paid less but thanks to ‘Power’ he is valued as more.

In a recent interview when asked Omari Hardwick revealed for the first time how much it paid to play ‘Ghost’ on ‘Power’.

Omari Hardwick: “How much do you think I made a week? An episode,” Host: $150,000 per episode. Omari Hardwick: “You got it right, yeah,” “First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”

For those interested in doing the math ‘Power’ season one was 8 episodes, season two – five were 10 episodes and the final season 6 was 15 episodes.

Take a look at the interview with Omari Hardwick talking about his life in Hollywood in the video below.