Vivica A. Fox Not Feelin Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Self-Righteous’ Remarks

Back in 1996 Frankie (Vivica A. Fox) and Stony (Jada Pinkett Smith) bumped heads that got most of them killed in F. Gary Gray’s legendary movie ‘Set It Off’. In 2022 Jada Pinkett Smith’s remarks of her latest ‘Red Table Talk has set Vivica A Fox off.

People would be lying if they weren’t expecting the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars to make it to “Red Table Talk’. Maybe not as soon as expected, Jada Pinkett Smith finally addressed the unceremonious incident during her introduction of this weeks ‘Red Table Talk’ episode on alopecia.

“Now, about Oscar night,” …”my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

The consensus is that people are ‘over’ Jada Pinkett Smith and one of those people is surprisingly her, back in the day ‘Set It Off’ cast-mate, actress Vivica A. Fox.

On Thursday Vivica A. Fox was visibly emotional on The Wendy Williams Show as she shared her thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith remarks about The Oscars incident.

“This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. ‘Set It Off’ with Jada and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys,” “Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

