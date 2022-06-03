Young Thug Denied Bond And Will Remain Jailed Until 2023

CLOSE

Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody and currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes.

Yesterday Young Thug got ‘a’ day in court for a bond hearing, remotely from Cobb County Jail, in hopes to have a bail set with the backing of many celebrities in Hip Hop.

Unfortunately for Young Thug the judge denied bond citing concerns about witnesses being threatened or harmed when explaining the decision to deny Thug’s bond. The news got even worse for Young Thug when the judge gave an expected trial date of January 9, 2023. Prosecutors also argued that Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel should be removed from the case due to an alleged conflict of interest.

An indictment charges Young Thug and Gunna, with gang-related crimes, and includes more than 25 others who have allegedly participated in Young Slime Life street gang. The indictment also alleges that Young Thug was a founder and active leader of the violent, YSL gang, including “organizer, supervisor, or other position of management or leadership” of several violent crimes, among them murder. Charges also alleges he rented a car used in the January 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., described as a “rival gang member.”

