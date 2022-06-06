King James ‘Quick letter’ to His Queen

CLOSE

The Godfather of Soul, James Brown, said “this is a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman”, and King James, LeBron James, is ushering out those same sentiments as it pertains to his Queen Savannah James.

Bravo tried it, but LeBron James is shutting them down.

Savannah James set social media on fire recently with her swag at the Netflix, Hollywood, star-studded world premiere for upcoming basketball drama ‘Hustle‘ , someone else during their premiere tried to rain on her fire.

LeBron James has always made it clear that his wife, Savannah, was always down with him when none of y’all would even blink his way.

LeBron James to make sure that his high school sweetheart, mother of his children and wife, Savannah’s fire stayed bright by taking to his own social media to drop a quick letter to his Queen along with picture for all to see.

Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!!… I’m simply letting you and the world know I ain’t shit without you!

Now that’s how a King holds his Queen down.

Take a look at LeBron’s full ‘Quick Letter’ to Savannah in his post below