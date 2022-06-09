Trailer for Mike Tyson Hulu Biopic Titled ‘Mike’ Has Dropped

CLOSE

We have heard so many stories over the years about the legendary former heavy weight champion boxer Mike Tyson now we are getting another story. Hulu has just dropped the trailer for a biopic titled ‘Mike’ the unauthorized story of Iron Mike Tyson.

‘Mike’ that will be streaming on Hulu starting August 25th is an eight-episode limited series starring actor Trevante Rhodes playing the role of the legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, which explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life.

‘Mike’ was created by I, Tonya writer Steven Rogers. Following the announcement of the limited series last year, Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu in a since-deleted Instagram post. Mike Tyson did give his blessings to a limited series titled ‘Tyson’ that was in development with Martin Scorsese set to executive producer, Antoine Fuqua to direct, and Jamie Foxx to portray Iron Mike. However there hasn’t been any news of the ‘Tyson’ project since last year.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Mike’ on Hulu below.