US Capitol Held Its First Public Insurrection Hearing [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Even if your not a political person, the scene from the January 6, 2021 insurrection was horrifying as well as unsettling. To think that one of the most secure places on this earth was taken over by white supremacists as well as people that get their news strictly from social media, that was upset that a.) Donald Trump lost the election and b.) were convinced that election of President Joe Biden was rigged.

It is now 2022 over a year later and The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack held its first public hearing during prime-time Thursday evening, detailing the findings of the panel’s investigation and playing new video from closed-door depositions of members of former President Donald Trump’s team and depicting the violence at the Capitol.

Opening remarks were made by Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling the attack a “culmination of an attempted coup,”. Bennie Thompson also spoke eloquently about the oath that all took to represent the people of the United States as well as the history of presidential transition and how founding fathers felt it was important to install so that what was attempted to happen on January 6, 2021 wouldn’t happen.

“Donald Trump was at the center of that conspiracy. And ultimately, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down to the Capitol and subvert American democracy,”

The Thursday night hearing also should never scene before video, recorded by a man named Nick Quested who was shooting a documentary on ‘The Proud Boys’, showing just how barbaric the insurrection was, the secret meeting between Proud Boys’ former chairman, Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, in an underground parking garage near the Capitol as well as one on one conversation with Enrique Tarrio. Also according to Nick Quested that a couple hundred Proud Boys members were marching in the direction of the Capitol before Trump even began speaking.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testified about her experience on Jan. 6, suffering a brain injury that day from the insurgence.

“I’ve worked, I can conservatively say, hundreds of civil disturbance events – I know when I’m being turned into a villain, and that’s when I turned to my sergeant and said ‘Sarge, I think we’re going to need a few more people down here.’”

To hear and see what exactly happened that day was bone chilling.

If you missed it, take a look at the video below