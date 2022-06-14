‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Officially Coming

CLOSE

I don’t think anyone was expecting the ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix to become the phenomenon that it did. But, since the craziest game on earth ended fans have been yearning for more.

Over the weekend in ‘Squid Game’ fashion Netflix dropped the news that the game that everyone has been obsessing about will be back for a season 2.

For those that have been sleeping under a rock the ‘Squid Game’ is a series on Netflix that revolves around Seong Gi-hun, a divorced and indebted chauffeur, who is invited to play a series of children’s games for a chance earning a large cash prize. When he accepts the offer, he is taken to an unknown location where he finds himself among 455 other players who are also deeply in debt to play a survival game of children’s games that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake, but if you lose…lets just say you won’t have to worry about your debt any longer.

According to the writer/director of award winning South Korean fictional series ‘Squid Game’

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” “But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

Along with the returning cast of ‘Squid Game’ that survived the game, it appears, infamous animatronic doll, Young-hee has gotten herself a man named Cheol-su.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 is anticipated to drop on Netflix during binge watching season about the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

Until then…Red Light, Green Light…check out the creepy ‘Squid Game’ season 2 teaser video below.