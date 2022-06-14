The Bijou Star Files: Monkeypox Hits Ohio

CLOSE

First probable case of monkeypox hits Ohio, health department says

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced the first probable case of monkeypox in the state on Monday. Read More

Health Officials Confirm Two Strains Of Monkeypox Circulating In US

Recent genetic analysis of monkeypox cases in the United States revealed that two distinct strains of the virus are circulating. Health officials fear it has been spreading undetected for some time. Read More

BRITNEY & SAM IRON CLAD PRENUP IN PLACE …He Doesn’t Get a Dime

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially Mr. and Mrs. — but it didn’t happen before some very serious legal legwork — to make sure Britney’s millions are protected down the road. Read More

DAMON DASH V. ROC-A-FELLA NO ‘REASONABLE DOUBT’ ABOUT IT …Dame Can’t Sell Album NFT

Damon Dash will not be going rogue and auctioning off Jay-Z‘s “Reasonable Doubt” album as an NFT … he and Roc-A-Fella Records settled the case before it got that far. Read More

THE GAME HURT OVER SUPER BOWL LVI SHOW SNUB… Dr. Dre Didn’t Call Me!!!

The Game felt some type of way after he was excluded from the Super Bowl halftime show in his city … the L.A. rapper saying he was “hurt” Dr. Dre didn’t hit him up to perform. Read More

R. KELLY ‘LOCK HIM UP, THROW AWAY THE KEY’… Says One of His Victims

One of R. Kelly‘s many victims thinks the feds’ recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Read More

JENNIFER HUDSON I’VE GOT EGOT STATUS!!! Wins Tony for ‘Strange Loop’

Jennifer Hudson is in rare company today after winning a Tony award, she’s joined some huge celebs who’ve won 4 major entertainment awards … aka the EGOT. Read More

Family Dispute Escalates To Fatal Shooting Outside Atlanta Hospital

Tragedy has struck relatives who could not seem to agree in Atlanta on Sunday night. Reportedly, a family argument escalated into different people firing off multiple shots outside of the hospital’s emergency room. Read More

Young Thug Urges Fans To Sign Petition To Prevent Prosecutors From Using Rappers’ Lyrics Against Them During Summer Jam 2022

Despite being unable to be physically present with his fans, Young Thug still found a way to send them a message during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert. As y’all know, Thug is currently being held at the Cobb County Jail on RICO charges. Read More

Diddy Set To Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2022 BET Awards

This year’s BET Awards are right around the corner and Diddy has been named the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More

Fans Show Regina King Support As She Recently Made Her First Public Appearance Following The Passing Of Her Son

Regina King made her first public appearance in nearly five months this weekend during an award ceremony during the Filming Italy festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. If you recall, Regina lost her only child, Ian Alexander Ross Jr. on January 22nd. Read More

Drew Sidora’s Sister/ Manager Shuts Down Rumors That Drew Had An Affair With LeBron James

During a recent episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” actress Drew Sidora spoke about briefly dating LeBron James, and that caused some folks to get confused about timelines when it comes to LeBron’s relationship with his wife Savannah. Read More

Marilyn Monroe Dress Kim Kardashian Wore at 2022 Met Gala Has Allegedly Been Damaged

The iconic Marilyn Monroe bedazzled dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala has allegedly been damaged… Read More

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas Over ‘Fake Yeezy’ Slides

Kanye West is back on Instagram, and today he’s setting his sights on an unexpected target: Adidas. Read More

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Issa Rae-Produced HBO Max Comedy ‘Rap Sh!t’

Nearly three years after it was first announced as being in development, HBO Max has dropped the teaser trailer for Issa Rae’s new series Rap Sh!t. Read More

Yung Miami Claps Back at People Giving Her Relationship Advice After Diddy Confirmed They’re Dating

Yung Miami is sick of people telling her how to be in a relationship. The City Girls rapper clapped back at relationship critics on Monday, taking to Instagram Live to tell her haters to “shut the fuck up” and to leave her and her new beau Diddy alone. Read More

Same Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Leads to Ban in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and More

While many families will be enjoying the premiere of Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear on June 17, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will not be taking part in Disney’s latest film. Read More

Google Engineer Placed on Leave for Claiming Company’s Artificial Intelligence Chatbot Is Sentient

Google engineer Blake Lemoine revealed last week that he was placed on paid administrative leave by the company after trying to raise awareness about its artificial intelligence chatbot becoming sentient. Read More

Kodak Black Says He Has Enough Music With Drake to Make an Album

While celebrating his Kodak Black Day music festival on Saturday, Kodak said during a press conference that he and Drake have enough unreleased tracks to make an album. Read More

Transgender Inmate In Minnesota Sues Department Of Corrections For Being Refused Gender Reassignment Surgery

A transgender inmate in Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the prison she’s detained in over being refused surgery. Read More

Urine Sensors to Be Installed on Boston Transit Elevators

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority expects that a new effort to combat public urinating in system elevators with technology will end the problem. Read More

More Than a Dozen Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok Influencers Flown Out by Amazon to Luxurious Resort in Bid for Social Media Clout

What a time to be a social media influencer. Read More

Chicago Man Rewarded With Car After Saving Man From CTA Train Tracks

A Chicago man was gifted an Audi A8 from a local businessman after heroically saving a man who fell onto the third rail at a CTA train stop. Read More

Missouri Dog Accidentally Sets Home on Fire After Switching on Stove with its Paw [Video]

Authorities say a dog inside a Missouri home managed to switch on the kitchen stove, causing a grease fire. Read More

Alabama Police Shoot and Kill Suspicious Man Outside of Elementary School

On Thursday morning, police officers responded to a principal’s phone call at Walnut Park Elementary, where it was reported that a man was outside the school and pulled on the door “aggressively” numerous times. Read More

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels Team Up for Jack and Coke Canned Cocktail

It’s about to get much easier to drink a Jack and Coke. Read More

Amazon Is Being Sued By Its Prime Members For Ending Free Whole Foods Delivery Service

Amazon Prime members are suing the company for canceling the free Whole Foods grocery delivery service. Read More

Federal Judge Rules Home Depot Did Not Violate Workers’ Rights By Refusing To Allow Them To Wear BLM Merchandise At Work

A federal judge ruled Friday that Home Depot did not interfere with workers’ rights by refusing to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter merchandise while at work. Read More

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Tops Domestic Box Office With $143 Million Debut

The dinosaurs of the Jurassic films returned to theaters this weekend along with a trio of cast members from Steven Spielberg’s original, beloved adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel. Read More

Queen Latifah Recalls Going To Perform At Gay Club With 2Pac [Video]

Speaking to Hot Ones, Queen Latifah was shown a throwback photo of herself and ‘Pac, then dove into some of her fondest memories of their friendship. Read More

Mellody Hobson to Join Denver Broncos as the First Black Female NFL Owner

For Mellody Hobson, it’s always been about breaking financial barriers. With her latest move, the Ariel Investments co-CEO is proving to continue blazing that trail. Read More

White Sox’s MLB Player Tim Anderson Trends After A Woman Alludes That He Cheated On His Wife & Is The Father Of Her Unborn Child

Chicago White Sox baseball player Tim Anderson comes across as the perfect family man. The shortstop married his now-wife Bria Anderson, in 2017 and they have two daughters. Read More

Tyler Perry Building New $100 Million Mega Mansion! [VIDEO]

Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry is reportedly building a new house that cost $100+ million to build. Read More

Report: 2 more women preparing to file sexual misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

If the civil complaints are indeed filed, it would bring the total number of lawsuits against Watson to 26. Read More

‘DeWine should be ashamed of himself for making Ohio kids less safe’: Reactions to Gov. Mike DeWine signing bill allowing school employees to be armed

Ohio politicians are speaking out after the signing of a law allowing teachers to be armed in schools. Read More

KARDASHIANS BLAC CHYNA BETTER FORK OVER $390K …For HER Failed Lawsuit

Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians is proving to be a very costly affair for her — the family says the trial cost them nearly $400K, and now they’re demanding Chyna cover that amount. Read More

