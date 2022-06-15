Russia Is Extending Wrongfully Detained Brittney Griner’s Detention Again

CLOSE

It appears the game continues with Russia keeping WNBA Star Brittany Griner behind their bars.

Back in February Russia detained WNBA star Brittney Griner when allegedly vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage back in February. Brittney Griner was in Russia to play basketball in the WNBA offseason to supplement her income. The White House then said that the decision to classify Brittney Griner as wrongfully detained was made.

According Russian media Brittney Griner could be facing maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and her day in court in March turned into the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner being extended until May 19, then it was extended to June 18th.

With June 18th literally a few days away it’s being reported that a Russian court has extended the 31 year old WNBA star, Brittany Griner’s detention once again. A Russian court gave Brittany Griner a new extension of detention of through at least July 2nd.

We are praying that a resolution comes soon and Brittany Griner is allowed to return home.

