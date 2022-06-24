Justin Timberlake Apologizes To D.C. For His Attempt To ‘Beat His Feet’

CLOSE

Justin Timberlake found out that he wasn’t all that great of a dancer, as he had Washington D.C. being real quick to walk away after he attempted to beat his feet. However JT has seen the error of his dancing and has issued a public apology to all of the District of Columbia via a video on his Instagram.

“Beat ya feet,” is a D.C. dance style borne of out of the area’s go-go scene, and it became a staple dance in the city in the 1990s and 2000s. A local dancer, “Crazy Legs,” has helped spread the dance nationally and internationally.

The dragging of Justin Timberlake came after the weekend at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival when Justin Timberlake made an attempt to beat his feet, a feat (pardon the pun) that he didn’t show anyone else prior to show time nor did he practice.

So Justin Timberlake manned up and had this to say:

“I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,”…“I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’ Maybe it was the khakis, it was a real khaki vibe. But I’m going to make this up to you. I’m going to focus on these two guys right here, and get them right,”

When you know better, you will beat ya feet better.

Take a look at Justin Timberlake’s apology, ugly beat feet and how it should look when you beat your feet in the video below.