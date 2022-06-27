Bad Boyz Rapper Shyne Made The BET Awards 2022 Reunion

CLOSE

OOOOOhhhh (da doom boom boom) Now tell me who want to f**k with us? Ashes to ashes, dust to dust ♫ was heard for the first time live in this millennium last night during the 2022 BET Awards as the rapper formerly known as Shyne was able to grace the BET stage to honor Diddy.

Sean, Love, Puff Daddy, Combs now Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award last night at the 2022 BET Awards with the artists that were there with him at the beginning of ‘ Bad Boy’ Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci. Even Kanye West surprisingly reared his head. However the biggest surprise of the night was rapper Shyne taking to the stage to honor Diddy that had Hip Hop fans pumped.

Shyne at 20 years old was charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the infamous shooting at Manhattan nightclub back in 1999. Shyne was ultimately charged and convicted of attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. He spent ten years at the maximum security prison Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY. On October 26, 2009, he was released from ICE custody and deported to his home country of Belize.

The rapper has since turned his life around and is now a politician in Belize. Shyne now goes by Moses Michael Levi Barrow a member of the House of Representatives in Belize.

Take a look at the legendary performance Saluting Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards below.