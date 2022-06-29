Stacey Abrams Lays Out Her Plan As Future Governor To Restore Roe V. Wade

CLOSE

Chances are you’ve been hearing about the ongoing upheaval surrounding The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and essentially put an end to women’s abortion rights that’ve been in place for almost 50 years.

Stacey Abrams, a proud Black woman herself who’s currently the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia in the state’s gubernatorial election this coming November, is making the controversial ruling one the key issues she fights to rectify during her electoral run.

Abrams spoke out specifically to address the plans of her opponent, incumbent Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, to reinstate a “six-week ban” on abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which sometimes occurs when many women don’t even know they’re pregnant. Kemp initially had the bill deemed unconstitutional by a federal district judge when he first tried to sign it into motion back in 2019.

“We know that the right to choose should not be divvied up amongst states,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, going on to add, “And that the sinister practice of taking constitutional rights and allowing each state to decide the quality of your citizenship is wrong. Women deserve bodily autonomy, they deserve the right to make these choices.”

Here’s more on what Stacey Abrams had to say about the fight for a woman’s right to choose, via CNN:

“‘In Georgia in particular, in a matter of days, this six-week ban will be the law of the land. That is horrendous. That is appalling. And it is wrong. And, as the next governor, I’m going to do everything in my power to reverse it,’ Abrams said Sunday.

Since Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, several states, most of them Republican-led, have taken steps to ban or restrict abortion access. At least 10 states have effectively banned abortion since Friday’s ruling.

Asked if President Joe Biden is doing enough on the issue, Abrams said the President ‘should do what is within the purview of the executive.’ She emphasized the need for a ‘legislative solution that restores the constitutional protection to women, regardless of the state they live in.’

‘I believe there should be federal law that allows women to have these choices, to have reproductive choice and reproductive justice, and I think that it has to stop being a political football where the ideology of the leader of a state can determine the quality of life for a woman and her ability to make the choices she needs,’ Abrams told Tapper.”

With abortion rights being a strong focus in Abrams’ run for governor, now is more important than ever to support her efforts in the upcoming election. Her last run in 2018 saw strong promise, losing out to Kemp by a fraction of 1.4 percentage points.

Watch the clip below to see why Stacey Abrams should be your next Georgia Governor:

Stacey Abrams Lays Out Her Plan As Future Governor To Restore Roe V. Wade was originally published on blackamericaweb.com