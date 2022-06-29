Sunny Hostin Is Anti Abortion & Anti Supreme Court Ruling

CLOSE

The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last week taking away a woman’s right to abort their child causing immediate divide across a country that seems to be growing in division on many issues.

Many celebrities have been using their platform to speak on the issues many American’s have with the decision.

ABC’s ‘The View’ Sunny Hostin shared her view on the Supreme Courts decision speaking from the perspective of a person that doesn’t believe in abortion because of her faith. However she doesn’t agree with the Supreme Court.

“I don’t believe in abortion at any time,” “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.”

Take a look at the video below then give us your thoughts