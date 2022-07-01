The Bijou Star Files: Carnaval Cruise Threesome Goes Way Left

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

60-Person Scuffle Sparked By Jealousy Over Threesome On Carnival Cruise Is Caught On Camera

A massive fight involving upwards of 60 people broke out on a cruise ship over cheating

allegations this week—and it was all caught on camera. Read More

TRAVIS BARKER EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER WISHES HIM SPEEDY RECOVERY

Travis Barker continues to fight pancreatitis in the hospital, and he’s getting support from fans

and loved ones around the world … and now, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler is joining that

support team. Read More

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN HAS NOT LEFT HOSPITAL Since Travis

The photo agency which licensed the photos of Kourtney, represented they were

taken Wednesday in Encino. We’ve spoken to sources close to Kourtney who tell us the photos

are actually from several weeks ago, and she has not left the hospital since Travis was admitted. Read More

JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON SWORN IN TO SUPREME COURT

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has just been sworn in as a justice on the Supreme Court, making

history as the first female African-American Justice in U.S. history. Read More

Usher Sets Social Media On Fire With His Legendary Vocal Skills On The Latest Episode Of ‘Tiny Desk’

Usher graced ‘Tiny Desk’ with his iconic vocals and it’s clear he drank the tea AND his mic was all the way on!! Fans have been eagerly awaiting Usher to bless ‘Tiny Desk’ with his lengthy catalog of hits…and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Read More

Yoga Instructor On The Run After Killing Love Rival In Texas Arrested In Costa Rica

A yoga instructor accused of killing her love rival in Texas has been arrested in Costa Rica

after she went on the run with a fake passport for six weeks. Read More

Judge Formally Blocks Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban From Taking Effect

As the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to be a hot topic of

conversation, there has been a major development as it relates to abortion in the state of

Florida. It was just confirmed that a judge has officially blocked the 15-week abortion ban in

Florida from going into effect. Read More

60-Person Scuffle Sparked By Jealousy Over Threesome On Carnival Cruise Is Caught On Camera

A massive fight involving upwards of 60 people broke out on a cruise ship over cheating

allegations this week—and it was all caught on camera. Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Rudy Giuliani Should Be Investigated For Reporting A False Crime After Claiming To Be Assaulted While Video Showed He Was Tapped On His Back

Earlier this week, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed that he was assaulted at a grocery store on Long Island while helping to campaign for his son. He described the incident and said he felt a shot to his back which caused him to go forward, but he didn’t fall. Read More

L.A. County Votes to Return Beach Property Taken From Black Family Nearly 100 Years Ago

Bruce’s Beach will be returned to its rightful owners. Read More

R. KELLY Prison’s Just the Start …SEXUAL DISORDER THERAPY ORDERED

R. Kelly will be in his 80s when/if he gets out of prison, but there are still concerns the old man

will remain a threat — especially to minors — so, he’ll have to live under a slew of strict

conditions and counseling. Read More

MILES BRIDGES WIFE POSTS DISTURBING INJURY PHOTOS… After Alleged Attack

The mother of Miles Bridges’ two children just shared several disturbing images of the injures

she claims to have suffered at the hands of the NBA forward … saying she sustained a fractured

nose and wrist, a severe concussion and more. Read More

BabyFace to Release Upcoming Album, “Girls’ Night Out” Featuring Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Kehlani, Ella Mai, and

More

On Tuesday, Babyface announced a “Girls’ Night Out” album featuring some of the

hottest hip-hop and R&B female artists in the industry. Read More

Urologists Are Noticing an Increase in Men Seeking Vasectomies Following Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Urologists have observed a sharp increase in the number of men seeking vasectomies since the US Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Read More

Beyoncé Says Creating New Album Allowed Her to ‘FindEscape During a Scary Time for the World’

Beyoncé‘s new album arrives in less than a month and the Grammy award winner took to Instagram Thursday to share her intention and inspiration for the project. Read More

Distraught Father Kills Himself After Learning He Left 18- Month-Old Baby In Hot Car

A grief-stricken father took his own life after realizing that he had forgotten his 18-month-old

son in the car for up to three hours. Read More

President Biden Calls on Congress to End Filibuster and Codify Roe v. Wade Into Law

President Joe Biden believes the right to abortion should be codified into law — and it looks like he might actually pressure congress into doing something about it. Read More

Tevin Campbell Confirms That L.A. Reid Wanted Usher To Sing ‘Can We Talk’ Over Him + Recalls Being Drunk As A Kid & Disrespecting Wyclef During A Studio Session: He Called My Mom

Tevin Campbell isn’t holding anything back as he speaks on the ins and outs of the music industry. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com