Usher Lyrically Sets ‘Tiny Desk’ On Fire [VIDEO]

According to social media Ray J and the latest Versus set R&B back. As a matter of fact because of the social media dragging Ray J has been taking he went LIVE recently to show that when you know better you do better, well in his case, he went to get some vocal lessons from his dad. Thank God for another 90’s, very young at the time, super star, Usher, as he is proving that Ray J isn’t the norm, R&B is alive and well no cap, as Usher Raymond has turned the social media buzz around after he lyrically set ‘Tiny Desk’ on fire.

For those of you who don’t know, any singer that is legitimately gifted, graces the ‘Tiny Desk’, a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C.

Usher blessed the popular music series ‘Tiny Desk.’ to close out June’s Black Music Month, slaying his 30-minute set with stripped down performances of some of the classics in his Grammy-winning catalog.

