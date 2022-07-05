CLOSE

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Jayland Walker was gunned down by Akron police just over a week ago. Officials released the bodycam footage over the weekend, and the city of Akron has been in a state of unrest ever since.

50 ‘unruly’ protesters were arrested, forcing the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

VIA | FOX 8

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

Finish this story [here]

We’ll continue to provide more on this story as new details are reported.

The Latest:

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today

Fans Are Furious Because The Wendy Williams Show’s YouTube Channel Has Been Deleted

Jemele Hill Opens Up About Getting An Abortion When She Was 26

The Bijou Star Files: 60 Shots, Mass Shootings & Mental Health

‘The Wood’ Will Be Rebooted As A Showtime Comedy Series

Illinois Mass Shooting During July 4th Parade Leaves 6 Dead

Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew

Two Philly Officers Shot During 4th of July Celebration

Macy Gray Say’s Changing Your Parts, Doesn’t Make You A Woman

Brittney Griner Writes POTUS, She Fears She Will Never Get Out

Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com