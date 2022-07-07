Senator Goes Viral Twerking For Votes, New She’s Responding To Haters

CLOSE

The world has changed and the way the people are reached has changed. It used to be Church’s had strict dress codes, suits, ties, dress shirts, long dresses and dress shoes now you find that the Shepards have the flock come as they are just as long the word is heard. Now it seems that a Senator in Rhode Island is taking that same approach to rock the vote by dressing in a bikini spreading her word by twerking.

How many will turn out to vote for her remains unseen but the viral video is causing her numbers to rise in a dragging nature.

Now Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack , the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected to the position, who posted a short TikTok video of herself twerking in a bikini upside down is clapping back at her campaigning haters.

“Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday. Can the media cover any policy wins had by the youngest Black state senator in Rhode Island? As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered.”

Then Rhode Island Senator Mack went back to what she likes to do, posting another TikTok video that read:

“My constituents fricking love that I’m a real person and fun and not a robot. I’m trying to determine which point of envy these people are mad at. Is the Ivy League degree? Is it the sitting state senator? Is it the bodacious body? Because the hate is real and abundant,”

Is Senator Mack wrong or nah? Would she get your vote? Take a look at the video below