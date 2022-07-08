Tyrese Say’s His Now Ex-Girlfriend Is A “Master Manipulator”

CLOSE

Tyrese may be a pantie remover R&B singer but he show knows how to go Jodie in ‘Baby Boy’ when it comes to his women. One minute he is in love with the love of his life the next minute he is dragging them on social media unapologetically.

Tyrese Gibson had once said proclaimed that Zelie Timothy was “the love of his life”. That was then, now Tyrese is taking to social media to proclaim that Zelie Timothy is a snake, and he wants to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator. Tyrese captioned his post:

“Please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……. I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO.”

But Tyrese didn’t stop with one post there were several. Why? We are not sure but it seems like he wants to maybe get married and she doesn’t?? If that is the case judging by his IG rant maybe it isn’t a good idea for her to marry him…#IJS

Check out the posts below