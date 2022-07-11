4 Year Old Killed In Akron Is Jayland Walkers Fiancé Niece

CLOSE

Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker, 4 year old Journei Tolbert and 40 year old Johnny L. Gaiter lost their lives to gun violence. Ironically it turns out that little Journei has a connection to Jayland Walker.

According to police people were having a celebration of life in a parking lot on Princeton St. in Akron, OH when one or more unknown suspects fired shots into the crowd, striking 4 year old Journei Tolbert in the head. Johnny Gaiter was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to a relative 4 year old Journei Tolbert was the niece of Jayland Walker’s fiancé, 28 year old Jaymeisha Beasley, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on 71, north of Cincinnati while traveling with her family back in May. Authorities do not think there is a connection in the two cases.

Anyone with information on the shooting of Journei Tolbert and Johnny Gaiter is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.