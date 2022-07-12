The Bijou Star Files: R Kelly and Joycelyn Savage Are Engaged??

CLOSE

R. KELLY ENGAGED TO JOYCELYN SAVAGE …Her Family Doesn’t Buy It

Kelly is engaged to be married to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage… at least that’s what she’s saying in a letter to the judge — and her family says they had no idea. Read More

MARION BARBER III DIED DUE TO HEAT STROKE… Officials Say

According to the full autopsy report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Barber died after he had appeared to have been exercising in “sauna-like conditions” in his apartment. Read More

OMARION B2K BEEF?!? THOSE BOYS WERE BRAINWASHED… My Doc Reveals Truth!!!

Omarion‘s been a hot topic since his Verzuz battle with Mario — where the other B2K members deemed “he got served” — but now ya could say Omarion’s hitting back with some docuseries tea. Read More

EDDIE MURPHY FATHER OF THE BRIDE Shares Dance With Daughter

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy’s long list of accomplishments … the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Read More

Food And Drug Administration Receives First-Ever Application For Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills

According to recent reports, the Food and Drug Administration just received its first-ever application for over-the-counter birth control pills. Read More

Social Media Has Mixed Reactions About Mario & Tory Lanez’s Upcoming Collaboration

Just a few weeks removed from the battle that gave us memes for days, Mario announced he’s giving us another single featuring Tory Lanez. Social media had mixed reactions about it. Read More

Meek Mill Speaks Out About Parting Ways With Roc Nation

No hard feelings! Meek Mill has broken his silence in a series of tweets after news broke that he parted ways with Roc Nation. The ‘Expensive Pain’ rapper tweeted, “All I saw today was Meek and Roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business, so I can take risks and grow. Read More

Former Secretary Of State Condoleezza Rice Joins The Denver Broncos’ Ownership Group

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has just become one of the latest owners of the Denver Broncos after joining the team’s ownership group the Walton-Penner Family. Read More

Bobby Shmurda Cautions Rappers to Be ‘Mindful’ of Their Lyrics Despite Passing of ‘Rap Music on Trial’ Bill

Despite the passing of New York’s “Rap Music on Trial” bill, Bobby Shmurda has cautioned rappers to remain “mindful” of their lyrical content. Read More

Derek Jeter Addresses Infamous Rumor About Him Giving Gift Baskets to One-Night Stands

Derek Jeter has addressed the infamous rumor that he gave gift baskets to women after having one-night stands with them. Read More

Watch Ray Allen Explain Why LeBron James Isn’t the GOAT

In a video posted on TikTok, Ray Allen can be seen debunking a fan’s argument as to why his former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James isn’t the greatest of all time. Read More

Cardi B Accuses the Shade Room of Trying to ‘Gaslight’ Her, Outlet Responds

Cardi B and The Shade Room traded words this weekend, with the former accusing the publication of trying to “gaslight” her over their content sharing methods. Read More

Da Brat Wants Her Sister, Lisa Raye McCoy, To Stop Speaking About Their Personal Business Publicly

Da Brat has a request for her sister Lisa Raye McCoy. Read More

LeBron James Launches Sports Nutrition Company

LeBron James has launched a nutritional and supplement brand. Read More

WNBA Players Honor Brittney Griner By Sporting Jerseys With Her Name and Number During The All-Star Game

During the second half of Sunday’s All-Star Game in Chicago, Brittney Griner’s fellow W.N.B.A. players honored her by sporting jerseys with her name and number. Read More

Omarion’s Brother ORyan Joins OnlyFans and Lets It ALL Hang Out

ORyan may be Omarion’s little brother — but that’s clearly the only thing little about him. Read More

Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg Team Up To Fight Vampires In Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Trailer [Video]

Sometimes, you can just tell when a movie was greenlit on the strength of its elevator pitch alone. Other times, it can be difficult to decide whether a script’s premise is either brilliant or just completely unhinged.Read More

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

Martin Lawrence has confirmed that “Bad Boys 4” is still in the works after production was halted due to Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock.Read More

Slyman’s Tavern permanently closes Orange location

The building that housed Slyman’s Tavern ‘was sold and will be the future new home of Restoration Hardware,’ according to a Facebook post. Read More

