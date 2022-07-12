Ray Allen Say’s LeBron James Is NOT The GOAT and Here Is Why

CLOSE

Every so many years there is always a debate in sports as to who ‘The GOAT’ i.e. The Greatest of All Time is, in Boxing you have Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, George Forman and a few others name thrown back and forth in arguments about who’s the GOAT. In basketball ever since LeBron James graduated high school and entered the NBA draft his name has been pitted against Michael Jordan. For some the LBJ vs MJ debate has gotten old, however for some sports fan it never will.

The latest to rebuke the name of LeBron James as The GOAT, is his former teammate NBA great Ray Allen in a TikTok video.

A young fan in the video can be seen engaging in a debate with Ray Allen about LBJ being the GOAT, when Ray Allen checked his statistic and made the argument for MJ.

“So you’re saying he’s the GOAT, but he ain’t even the greatest in all them categories. You know who it is? MJ.” -Ray Allen

Let’s here it family? Who’s your pick for G.O.A.T, LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Take a look at the video below