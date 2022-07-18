The Bijou Star Files: Ohio Mother DEFENDS Rapist Of Her 10 Yr. Old

CLOSE

Ohio Mother DEFENDS Rapist Of 10-Year-Old Daughter Who Had To Receive Abortion Out Of State

An Ohio mother defended her 10-year-old daughter’s rapist who impregnated her, forcing the

young girl to travel out-of-state for an abortion due to newly implemented state laws

preventing her doing it in her own state. Read More

“THE OFFICE” STAR CRAIG ROBINSON Pulls The Plug On Comedy Show …AFTER GUNMAN OPENS FIRE

“THE OFFICE”star Craig Robinson had to pull the plug on his comedy show moments before

going on stage, after a gunman began shooting inside the comedy club.

DRAKE Okay, Fine …I DID HAVE A RUN-IN W/ SWEDISH COPS

Drake's kinda doing an about-face after his team denied he was busted in Sweden — confirming he did have some sort of run-in with cops … but the details are still hazy.

KID CUDI REPLACES KANYE AS RL HEADLINER …Amid Ongoing Feud

Kanye West is out, and Kid Cudi is in at Rolling Loud Miami — an interesting swap, considering

the two have been beefing these past few months.

DAVE CHAPPELLE EMMY NOM SPURS STRONG REACTION From Trans Community

Dave Chappelle getting an Emmy nomination for a stand-up special some call transphobic is

emboldening the transgender community — but not so much in the way you might think.

IVANA TRUMP CAUSE OF DEATH BLUNT IMPACT INJURIES …After Falling Down Stairs

Ivana Trump’s cause of death has been revealed as blunt impact injuries to her torso … the

result of a fall down stairs inside her home.

Houston Businesswoman Accuses Chris Brown Of Running Off With $1.1 Million After Canceling Appearance At Local Benefit Concert

Chris Brown is under fire after he allegedly canceled his appearance at a Houston benefit concert that a local businesswoman spent $1.1 million to secure.

Houston DJ “DBaby” Dies After Falling From 13th-Story Balcony, Girlfriend Insists She Didn’t Push Her

Houston-area DJ DBaby has died a week after plummeting from a 13th-story balcony, and her

girlfriend insists she did not push her as rumors that the two were fighting continue to circulate

on social media.

