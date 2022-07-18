The Bijou Star Files: Ohio Mother DEFENDS Rapist Of Her 10 Yr. Old

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 18, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Ohio Mother DEFENDS Rapist Of 10-Year-Old Daughter Who Had To Receive Abortion Out Of State
An Ohio mother defended her 10-year-old daughter’s rapist who impregnated her, forcing the
young girl to travel out-of-state for an abortion due to newly implemented state laws
preventing her doing it in her own state. Read More
“THE OFFICE” STAR CRAIG ROBINSON Pulls The Plug On Comedy Show …AFTER GUNMAN OPENS FIRE
“THE OFFICE”star Craig Robinson had to pull the plug on his comedy show moments before
going on stage, after a gunman began shooting inside the comedy club. Read More
DRAKE Okay, Fine …I DID HAVE A RUN-IN W/ SWEDISH COPS
Drake’s kinda doing an about-face after his team denied he was busted in Sweden — confirming he did have some sort of run-in with cops … but the details are still hazy. Read More
KID CUDI REPLACES KANYE AS RL HEADLINER …Amid Ongoing Feud
Kanye West is out, and Kid Cudi is in at Rolling Loud Miami — an interesting swap, considering
the two have been beefing these past few months. Read More
DAVE CHAPPELLE EMMY NOM SPURS STRONG REACTION From Trans Community
Dave Chappelle getting an Emmy nomination for a stand-up special some call transphobic is
emboldening the transgender community — but not so much in the way you might think. Read More
IVANA TRUMP CAUSE OF DEATH BLUNT IMPACT INJURIES …After Falling Down Stairs
Ivana Trump’s cause of death has been revealed as blunt impact injuries to her torso … the
result of a fall down stairs inside her home. Read More
Houston Businesswoman Accuses Chris Brown Of Running Off With $1.1 Million After Canceling Appearance At Local Benefit Concert
Chris Brown is under fire after he allegedly canceled his appearance at a Houston benefit concert that a local businesswoman spent $1.1 million to secure. Read More
Houston DJ “DBaby” Dies After Falling From 13th-Story Balcony, Girlfriend Insists She Didn’t Push Her
Houston-area DJ DBaby has died a week after plummeting from a 13th-story balcony, and her
girlfriend insists she did not push her as rumors that the two were fighting continue to circulate
on social media. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com