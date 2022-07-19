The Bijou Star Files: Family Dissed By Sesame Place Lawyering Up

CLOSE

SESAME PLACE VIDEO FAMILY OF DENIED KIDS LAWYERS UP …Fear Incident Was Racial

A viral moment at Sesame Place amusement park appears to show Muppet character Rosita ignoring, or rejecting, 2 Black children — and now their family’s retaining an attorney to investigate, and possibly sue. Read More

WILD COURT CASE WOMAN SUES ‘BAD DATE’ FOR $10K… Rips into Judge, Too!!!

Sometimes it’s best to just swipe left — a woman is suing a guy over one bad date, and their court appearance plays like the greatest 10-minute soap opera. Read More

ELON MUSK SUNNING AT HIS OWN RISK ON YACHT VACAY!!!

Elon Musk has bigger fish to fry than the Twitter lawsuit right now … like getting his hands on some SPF during his trip to Mykonos, where he’s doing the yacht thing with famous friends. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT ROLLING LOUD FOUNDER WALKS BACK COMMENT …No Issues With Venue & Travis Performing

We just spoke with Tariq, who says he was quick to delete his now-viral comment because it simply was not accurate. Tariq says RL actually DID reach out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in time … Read More

HAWAII WAVES HUGE SWELL TAKES OUT WEDDING PARTY!!!

Seaside parties might not be the wave … at least not in Hawaii right now, where crazy high tides completely destroyed a wedding reception. Read More

JEN & BEN AFFLECK Vegas Wasn’t Final Stop …WEDDING PARTY TO CONTINUE IN GA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might’ve gone low-key by exchanging vows in Vegas … but they’re still taking things up to A-list level with a big private party to celebrate their love. Read More

AC MILAN’S TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO POLICE DEFEND HOLDING SOCCER STAR AT GUNPOINT… In Viral Video

Police in Milan are adamant they did nothing wrong when holding soccer star Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint … saying while the situation ended up being a “misunderstanding,” they were in the midst of searching for someone allegedly involved in a shooting. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON HAND IN HAND WITH MYSTERY WOMAN After Clubbing In Greece

Tristan Thompson is having no problem finding companionship on his trip to Greece … a getaway on the heels of news he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby together via surrogate. Read More

KEVIN SAMUELS DIED FROM HYPERTENSION

Kevin Samuels died as a result of hypertension … eliminating any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death. Read More

Rick Ross on Whether He’s Down for Ass-Eating in the Bedroom

The reliably headlineable topic was broached in a recent episode of the Beyond the Chairpodcast with Destine and Trishonna, resulting in the reveal of an anti-anilingus stance from Ross, who also offered up some candid remarks about watersports. Read More

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.” Read More

Woman Awakens From Two-Year Coma, Identifies Brother as Alleged Attacker

A West Virginia woman has woken up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the man who allegedly attacked her at her home in June 2020. Read More

Prices of Bread are Rising Faster Than Inflation, Causing Sticker Shock of $10 Per Loaf

In the midst of decades-high inflation, grocery shoppers are experiencing sticker shock over bread prices, a report found. Read More

Robbers in California Steal $100 Million Worth of Gems and Jewelry From Brinks Truck

According to officials, several million dollars worth of gems and jewelry was stolen from an armored vehicle in Southern California last week. Read More

Maryland Man Pepper Sprays, Stabs Deli Shop Worker For Trying To Stop Him From Stealing Tip Jar

A Maryland man is now in police custody after he attacked a deli worker trying to stop him from stealing the establishment’s tip jar. Read More

Connecticut Man Arrested After Pointing Gun At Two Women Who Didn’t Thank Him for Holding the Door for Them

Joshua Murray, 25, pointed a gun at two women in front of the store because they “did not say ‘thank you’ to him for holding a door open for them.” Police officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon about the incident. Read More

Hot Boys Rapper B.G. Reportedly Denied Early Release From Prison Again

New Orleans rapper B.G. has reportedly once again been denied an early release from prison. Read More

Ted Cruz Says U.S. Supreme Court Was ‘Clearly Wrong’ About Its Decision To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

United State Senator Ted Cruz says the Supreme Court was “wrong” to legalize same-sex marriage on a federal level. Read More

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Plans to Retire When President Biden’s Current Term Ends

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, told CNN that he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office. Read More

Terrence Howard Says He’s Invented a “New Hydrogen Technology” That Can Save Uganda and Clean the Ocean [Video]

On Wednesday, Howard gave a presentation while visiting Uganda sharing that he’s invented a “new hydrogen technology.” Howard says that his discovery has the power to change the world. Read More

Uvalde Report Details ‘Shortcomings And Failures’ Both Before And During Mass Shooting Attack

Lawmakers in Texas on Sunday disclosed the first detailed investigative report from the tragic mass shooting that occurred on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. Read More

Chaney Jones Responds to Rumor That She and Justin Combs Are Vacationing Together in Greece [Photo + Video]

Chaney Jones stepped forward to address rumors she is dating Diddy’s son. Read More

Washington, D.C. Mayor Calls For 100,000 Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine To Thwart Spread Of The Disease [Video]

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the District’s monkeypox outbreak after more than 120 cases have been reported. This makes D.C. the city with the highest rate of monkeypox per capita in the United States. Read More

Ne-Yo Now Says He Listens To R. Kelly Despite Posting #MuteRKelly In 2019

For years, R. Kelly has been behind bars fighting for his freedom. Late last month, he found out his fate– 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering. Throughout the entire process, thousands of people have shared their opinion on the matter– some for him, and some against him. However, one celebrity, in particular, seems to have changed their mind. Read More

Beyoncé And Solange Practiced Failure While Growing Up, Thanks To Mathew Knowles [Photo + Video]

Beyoncé and Solange’s father and former manager Mathew Knowles has offered up a few of the tips he gave to his superstar daughters during their formative years. Read More

‘Insecure’ Actor Jay Ellis & Model/Actress Nina Senicar Are Married!

Jay Ellis may be famously known for playing Issa Rae‘s love interest on ‘Insecure,’ but in real life, he’s the husband of Serbian model & actress Nina Senicar. Read More

Emmett Till – Mississippi Officials Do Not Plan To Prosecute Accuser In Teen’s Lynching Case

Mississippi’s Attorney General has revealed she has no plans to make an arrest in Emmett Till’s murder case, a 14-year-old African American boy who was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces policies to protect abortion rights; pledges city won’t prosecute abortion-related crimes

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced new policies following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Read More

Jayland Walker police shooting: Akron stops daily press updates, announces plan for citizen review board

Akron city officials will instead hold press updates on an as-needed basis. Read More

Northeast Ohio Chick-fil-A locations offer guests free chicken nuggets through July 23

“We are excited to show our appreciation to the Northeast Ohio community with this free, delicious entrée,” Read More

BEN & JEN WEDDING VENUE FROM 20 YEARS AGO Will Serve As Party Spot For Friends & Family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon be surrounded by their closest friends and family to celebrate their marriage at his estate in Georgia … a plan almost IDENTICAL to how things were supposed to go down 20 years ago. Read More

DRAKE INTRUDER ARRESTED AT RAPPER’S PAD… Claims Drake Is His Pops

Drake‘s brand new home apparently already had an unwanted visitor … cops arrested a man there who claimed the rapper was his dad. Read More

7-year-old boy shot in Maple Heights while riding in vehicle overnight

The driver who was with the boy reported that a vehicle began shooting at them while driving near the Valero gas station in the 14100 block of Granger Road. Read More

