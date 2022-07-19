Mo’Nique Comedy Special Directed By Lee Daniels To Drop on Netflix

CLOSE

Y’all ain’t gonna believe this sh@t!! I guess it’s safe to say the boycott is over, for the most part everyone has kissed and made up. Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique took to social media to announce that she has a new comedy special dropping soon on Netflix.

Mo’Nique made the announcement and Netflix is thrilled about it.

According to Oscar award winning Mo’Nique’s video announcement not only is she dropping a comedy special on Netflix, the special is being directed by director extraordinaire Lee Daniels.

“I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance.’”

That’s right you read correctly her friend Lee Daniels with whom she recently made up with after a long bitter black balling battle that resolved after Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson called for some healing amongst Black Hollywood.

Just a month ago allegedly Mo’Nique settled a race and sex discrimination suit against Netflix. Mo’Nique claimed that Netflix was offering the Oscar winning Queen of Comedy a lot less money then her lighter skinned counter part.

So it sounds like everyone is moving onward.

Take a look at Mo’Nique’s video announcement below.