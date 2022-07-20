French Montana Says Record Labels Capitalize Off Artists Deaths

CLOSE

If talk to entertainers especially rappers/singers from back in the day they will confess a few things. First that they didn’t make nearly as much as artists do today and secondly health insurance or insurance period is almost non-existent in their lives. Hence why when a lot of entertainers get sick they don’t go to the doctor and God forbid if they pass you always hear rumblings of the families needing help to bury them. Now 37 year old rapper French Montana is adding another nugget to that little known fact. According to French Montana he believes that record labels are actually capitalizing off of artists deaths.

In a recent interview French Montana said when he first got into the Hip Hop game labels and artists actually distanced themselves from street drama but now they’ve learned how to monetize the murders by taking life insurance out on artists in anticipation of them being killed in action.

“You preying on making millions on his death. … They’re being realistic and you know, you’re supposed to have life insurance anyway, but when the label does it if you don’t have one, that’s crazy, you know?”

How crazy is that?

Take a listen to the video below