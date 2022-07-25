CLOSE

Lately online scams are on the rise and they’re mostly romance scams. Women and the group of 55-year-olds and older are at the top in the category of getting scammed more often. Jini Thornton explains the categories of romance scams from fake dating sites, photo or identity scams, military romance scams, and intimate activity scams.

Hear how you or someone you know can avoid romance scams online.

Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Being In A Romance Scam On Social Media [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com