The Bijou Star Files: Pastor Robbed At Gun Point Mid-Sermon

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 25, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Bishop Whitehead Speaks Out After Armed Men Rob Him & His Wife During Church

A New York Bishop is speaking out after the unthinkable happened. Bishop Lamor Whitehead took to Instagram live after about three armed Black men robbed him and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead during a church service caught on the live stream. In the live, Bishop Whitehead thanked churchgoers, the NYPD, and others for all their calls of concern. Read More

FUTURE BRINGS OUT TRAVIS SCOTT AT ROLLING LOUD

Travis Scott made it to Rolling Loud after all … yet another twist in this weekend’s big bash. Read More

DAVE CHAPPELLE I’m Opening FOR CHRIS ROCK AND KEVIN HART!!!

Dave Chappelle doesn’t usually open for people, but he did on Saturday when he warmed up the crowd — yeah, more like supercharged the crowd — for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart. Read More

XZIBIT’S ESTRANGED WIFE HE’S LYING ABOUT FINANCES …He Can Afford Spousal Support!!!

Xzibit is lying to the court about his financial situation simply to avoid writing some big checks to his estranged wife for spousal support … at least according to her. Read More

ROLLING LOUD KID CUDI STORMS OFF STAGE …Kanye Makes Surprise Appearance!!!

Rolling Loud just addressed the Kid Cudi moment, saying … “Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2! Read More

BEN & JEN PACKIN’ ON THE PDA IN PARIS …She Takes His Last Name

J Lo is officially taking her new husbands’ last name, and she is now legally known as Jennifer Affleck. Read More

SHAQ RIDIN’ AROUND ATL IN A SCHOOL BUS!!!… Encourages Papa John’s Employees To Get Degrees

Shaq hit the road in a bright yellow bus, driving straight to a Papa John’s restaurant … to talk with team members about how they can get a free degree. Read More

DONALD TRUMP Video Outtakes From Jan 6th …EXPOSES TRUE FEELINGS ABOUT INSURRECTION

Donald Trump was exposed Thursday night in the very building where he fanned the flames of insurrection … and the outtake of his speech to the nation January 7th makes it clear — the only thing he cared about was propagating the lie that he won the election. Read More

SESAME PLACE BLACK FAMILY CALLS BS ON EXPLANATION After Seeing NEW Angle of Snub

The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park’s initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Read More

KIM BURRELL MAKING CHURCH RETURN AFTER ‘BROKE’ SERMON… Pastor Counseling Her

Kim Burrell, the gospel singer who came under fire for insensitive comments made in church, will NOT step down — she’ll be ministering again after deep introspection and counsel from her pastor. Read More

New Orleans Police Officer Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life Passes Away At 65

Lil Wayne has been candid about the traumatic experience he endured after shooting himself in the chest as a child, and he’s always given public praise to the New Orleans police officer who saved his life that day. Read More

Social Media Calls For Release Of Maryland Day Care Owner Who Shot Husband Over Child Molestation Allegations

A Maryland woman has Twitter going up after she was arrested for shooting her own husband. 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, owner of Kidz Kastle Child Development Center, reportedly told police she shot her husband after hearing allegations he had molested children at a day care center that she owns. Read More

Entire Police Department Resigns After New Black Town Manager Is Hired

An entire police department resigned Friday after a new town manager, a Black woman named Justine Jones, was hired according to a Fox report. Read More

Diddy Sparks Dating Rumors With Fashion Designer Jesse Mae After Accidentally Capturing Her While On Instagram Live (Video)

Diddy had quite the fumble on Instagram. While on live, sitting next to his mother, Janice Combs, he accidentally turned the camera, exposing his rumored bae, fashion designer Jesse Mae. Read More

Strong storms move through Northeast Ohio overnight: Thousands without power in Cuyahoga County

Conditions have cleared as the storms have exited the region. Read More

Trial scheduled to begin today for woman charged with killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Tamara McLoyd, who turns 19 on July 28, faces multiple charges in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed officer Bartek. Read More

Watch: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb crushes epic lift with 610 pounds on his shoulders

‘Good luck to all defenders attempting to tackle Chubb in the open field this season,’ the Browns wrote in response to the video. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com