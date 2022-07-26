Woman Who Fired Shots Inside Of Dallas Love Field Airport Previously Claimed Chris Brown Is Her Husband

CLOSE

Yesterday (July 25) a woman yelling about her marriage fired shots inside of Dallas Love Field Airport on that Monday morning.

Reports say the female shooter 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was dropped off at the airport, went into a restroom, and changed clothes, then began shooting at the ceiling. Bystanders said that she stated she had an announcement to make and that her husband was cheating.

“She basically said her announcement, talking about her husband was cheating or something. And she basically said she was about to blow this sucker up. After she said that she pulled out a gun. She fired the first shot in the air and basically, everybody scattered,” bystander Colby James told NBCDFW. “We were running. There were 10-12 more shots after that.”

The accused female shooter allegedly has faced a history of criminal charges and across North Texas and has previously told police that she was “God’s prophet” and was married to Chris Brown and even gave the singer’s address to officers. Over the past couple of years, Odufuwa has faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass, and false reporting. She’s also faced mental health issues but the Dallas County judge ruled she was not a danger to others.

In October 2019, she was arrested in Mesquite, Texas, when she told police she purposely set a house on fire.

“I am God’s prophet … I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire,” she told officials according to the records. She then told them she wouldn’t speak unless she could talk to her husband, who she says is Brown.

Fox News also reports, that in April 2019 the woman was accused of a bank robbery in Wylie, Texas, after showing a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money in a Bank of America.

As far as the airport shooting, no inquiries have been reported but officers “shot her in her lower extremities” and she was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

