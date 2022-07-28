Diddy Still Has Love For Mase, Diddy’s Mom No So Much

CLOSE

Don’t come for Janice Combs son unless she sends for you!!

There is nothing stronger than a mothers love and if you come for children, let’s just say that’s not a war that’s going to go down easy. That rule applies, no matter how rich and famous a mothers children becomes if you come for them it’s a must that she is through with you. Hence why when Diddy posted a video on social media showing love for Mase, Diddy’s mom did a video bomb saying she don’t think so.

So what you wanna do, wanna be ballers, shot callers, brawlers? In the case of Diddy and Ma$e they have been brawlers over ‘the Benjamin’s’, baby.

Rapper Mase, turned pastor Mason Betha, away from the pulpit does not turn the other check as it pertains to his coins. In March, Mase dropped a single called the “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha,” which was dedicated to trashing Diddy and accusing him of exploiting Biggie’s death. Mase claimed Diddy rejected his $2 million offer to buy back his music publishing, which Diddy allegedly purchased for just $20,000 in 1996. Mase said he wasn’t the only Bad Boy alum who was mistreated by the label founder, and felt it was necessary to speak out.

Diddy on the other hand is still showing love where love is do, so he recently took to social media to show love to The Lox, Busta Rhymes, Biggie and Mase while celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘No Way Out’. But when Diddy mentioned Mase there was no way his moms Duke was going to be out of the video voicing her displeasure of Mase.

Diddy: “Yeah, we still love Mase. It’s always going to be love.” Janice Combs: “it is?” … “Mess with my son.”

Now that’s love.

Take a look at the hilarious video below.