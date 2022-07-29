Will Smith Issues A Public Apology [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Will Smith issued a slap to Chris Rock heard around the world when he did live during the 2022 Oscars back in March. Oscars slap-gate has been a hot topic ever since. Will Smith through social media or lets say in print had issued an apology back in March. But let’s be real, until we hear it straight from the slapper, Will Smith, mouth, live just like he issued the slap, the apology feel on death eyes/ears.

Today Will Smith understood the error of his ways along with the error of his earlier apology and is issuing a public apology for his actions to Chris Rock and his family via YouTube.

Will Smith for the first in the video also addressed questions that where asked but because he hasn’t done an interview since before the Oscars we only got to guess at the answers.

“I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you.”

Will Smith admitted that he didn’t realize how many people he had hurt until he watched Chris Rock’s mothers video.

Take a look at the video below