Beyonce’ Remixes Kelis Out of ‘Renaissance’ After Theft Accusation

Kelis ‘Milkshake’ brings all the boys to the yard, but she wasn’t feeling it be used without her permission on ‘Renaissance’. Beyonce’ wasn’t feeling the negative ‘Energy’ surrounding the track so she is now removing Kelis from it.

42 year old rapper Kelis through a flag on the play when she heard the leaked version of Beyonce’s highly anticipated album ‘Renaissance’, saying that the track ‘Energy’ wasn’t a collaboration but more like theft.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” “I heard about this the same way everyone else did . Nothing is ever as it seems , some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

Ever since ‘Renaissance’ dropped it has been getting remixed, first Beyoncé announced she would be removing the word “spaz” from her song “Heated” following backlash from critics who said the word is an ableist slur, now it seems ‘Milkshake’ has been cut out of ‘Energy’.

‘Milkshake’ was credited on the album but with credits given to Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, not Kelis.

It seems like Beyonce’ is living by her words ‘You Won’t Break My Soul’ if you got a problem with my tracks what you have a problem with will go.

