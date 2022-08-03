CLOSE

On Monday the NFL handed down a six-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling was made by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly agreed upon to rule on such matters by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Today the NFL decided to appeal that decision.

This is an unprecedented situation for a league that’s been blasted for not caring about women’s rights – among other things – for decades. The appeal of the very first ruling of an independent arbitrator will call into question whether or not disciplinary officers will be used moving forward. It also brings into play the ability for Watson, whose suspension is halted until the NFL decides what the new punishment will be, to play in Week 1.

We’ll have more details on this story as it develops.

The Latest:

Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension

Ohio Man Arrested Twice in One Day… For The Same Thing

McDonald’s Employee Shot Over Cold French Fries

Chris Brown Speaks Out On The Intimate Photos With Fans During His Meet-and-Greets

Chaka Khan Didn’t Appreciate Being Turned Into A Chipmunk [VIDEO]

Beyonce’ Remixes Kelis Out of ‘Renaissance’ After Theft Accusation

Slave Cabin Listed On Aribnb !? [VIDEO]

Saweetie Serves Looks In A Plunging V-Neck Body Con Dress And We’re In Love

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened With Mystikal & Why He Was Arrested Again [WATCH]

Bill Bellamy on Death of Father, Family Drama: ‘People Express Grief Differently’

NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson Six Game Suspension was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com