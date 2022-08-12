R.KELLY IS HAVING A BABY!!

CLOSE

Almost two months after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, R. Kelly’s fiancée just revealed some bombshell news to the world courtesy of her brand new memoir. Released on Amazon today, Joycelyn Savage claims inside the 11-page memoir that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with R. Kelly, who has been in prison since 2019. She shares how R. Kelly reacted to the news. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Joycelyn said.