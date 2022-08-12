Mary J. Blige Is Coming Back To Netflix In ‘Lost Ollie’

CLOSE

At the 2018 Oscars, Mary J. Blige made history with the Netflix exclusive “Mudbound” by becoming the first Black woman to earn multiple Oscar nominations in the same year for best supporting actress and original song. Now the Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, is returning to the platform the took her to Oscar accolades.

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix for a live action role in four part limited series titled ‘Lost Ollie’, inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce.

In ‘Lost Ollie’ Mary J. Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll.

The Good Morning Gorgeous singer also played the role of Cha Cha in the another Netflix show The Umbrella Academy.

Take a look at the official trailer for ‘Lost Ollie’ starring Mary J. Blige below.