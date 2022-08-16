The Dunk Heard Around The World By Bronny James

CLOSE

Every parent goes to a game and goes hard for their child whether it’s on the grid iron or in the paint. NBA star LeBron James has been sitting back being a proud poppa watching and posting both his son’s Bronny and Bryce do their thing on the court over sea’s when he posted a video of dunk heard around the world that didn’t come from his doing but his eldest son, Bronny James.

Can you say, like father like sons!?

The video that made everyone say “damn’ in their Smokey from ‘Friday’ voice happened at the Club Basketball Euro Tour overseas , where Bronny and his brother, Bryce, are suiting up for the California Basketball Club. When Bronny took off on the fast break dibbing to the left side of the basket with his left hand when in a blink the ball moved to his right and he went up and over heads to lay down a one handed monster dunk.

Take a look at the video below