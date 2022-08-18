CLOSE

The Head Coach of the South Carolina Football team joined Kyle Bailey on Thursday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he discussed how he is getting ready for year 2 as a head coach, and how he manages the expectations heading into year 2.

Shane started by explaining how he gets his team ready with more hype after last year as he said they didn’t listen to the pessimistic predictions from last year. They are not going to listen to the positive forecasts for the Gamecocks as they have to improve a little bit every single day throughout the year.

Kyle then asked Shane about the Mark Stoops comments that people perceived as a shot at Shane as Coach Beamer said that he saw the comments but he can only worry about what he can control and growing the Gamecock program.

When it comes to the on-the-field product, Shane loves how deep the receiving core is with everyone returning and some new faces have made for a deep position, along with some deep battles at the RB and Safety positions. One thing that Shane noted will be a hole however is trying to replace the all-time leading scorer in Gamecock history Parker White who graduated last year as Shane noted that was a big loss.

Things ended with how transfer QB Spencer Rattler and how he is adjusting to a new culture as Shane stated that he has acclimated quite well to Colombia and he has had to do nothing at all to reinstall Spencer’s confidence because he never lost it and he is only hungry to get better this year.

Shane Beamer: We Have High Expectations For Ourselves was originally published on wfnz.com