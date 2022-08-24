13-Year-Old Oakwood Middle Schooler Brings Loaded Gun, Hollow Point Shells into School

CLOSE

Police officers at Oakwood Middle School, in Stark County, Ohio, report that a teenager brought a loaded gun into the building. The weapons, loaded with hollow point rounds, was in his backpack.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

Deputies found the 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun unloaded when they searched the teen’s backpack Monday afternoon, but found a separate magazine inside a sunglasses case that contained nine hollow-point rounds.

When deputies confronted the teen, he “hesitated” and began to mumble, then admitted to having the gun. He said he forgot the gun and ammunition were in his backpack, but the only other item inside was his school laptop, deputies noted.

