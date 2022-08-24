Capital Records Hits Delete On A.I. Rapper FN Meka

CLOSE

The pandemic opened up the world to fast growing technology when the world was forced to shelter in. When the world opened back up a lot of folks decided they didn’t want to return to work, and in some instances are being replaced by automated technology. So when it was reported a few days ago that Capital Records had signed a record deal with an A.I. rapper named FN Meka some weren’t surprised however quite a few were insulted.

For those that don’t know A.I. stands for ‘artificial intelligence’, the question now is does FN Meka know that Capital Records just hit delete on the history making signing.

Capitol Records dropped the FN Meka project after hip-hop fans called out the decision online, according to longtime New York Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli. In a statement, Capitol Music Group wrote,