The NFL rules Sundays with football games however this past Sunday horrifying news was reported that Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot during an armed robbery in Washing D.C..

According to police the incident occurred in Northeast Washington on the 1000 block of H Street, D.C. where Brian Robison had went to get something to when suspects tried to take Robinson Jr.’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued, shots were fired and Robinson was struck multiple times. Robinson Jr. was taken to an area hospital following the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

The rookie Brian Robinson was expected to start this year for Washington was recovering from surgery on Monday with a chance he’ll be discharged later Monday, and the Washington Commanders haven’t ruled out running back Brian Robinson’s return this season.

The suspects in the shooting have not been yet arrested but are described as teenagers.

We will be keeping Brian Robinson uplifted in our prayers.

