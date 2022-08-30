Browns Player Was Not Holding A Bag Of Weed In Viral Photo

CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns went viral the other day, not for their game play but for a photo of one of the players holding a bag of what some upon first glance assumed was weed.

If you thought you had seen weed in the photo, get your mind out of the pot.

Cleveland Browns player Martin Emerson, Jr., in a photo/video that has went viral on social media, appears seated behind a teammate holding a sandwich bag during the Browns vs. Chicago Bears game broadcast. Trolls automatically assumed that the grainy photo was of Emerson hold a bag of marijuana but sources have confirmed with TMZ that, it was just a bag of sunflower seeds.

Silly rabbits weed is for off the field.

Take a look at the photo below