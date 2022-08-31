L.A. Nurse Had a “Lapse of Consciousness” In Deadly Car Crash

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

37 year old Nicole L. Linton. the ICU nurse in Los Angeles that killed a family after hitting them doing 100 miles in a video that went viral survived the deadly crash and faces 6 counts of murder.

Reports said that Nicole Linton wasn’t drunk or high but her attorney’s are now offering another defense a mental health crisis.

According to court records obtained by The Los Angeles Times, Linton struggled with bipolar disorder for at least four years before the crash. Documents add that the nurse suffered an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during the deadly collision.

Nicole Linton who is from Texas but working in Los Angeles killed Eight-month pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, who was on her way to the doctor was pronounced dead at the scene alongside her one-year-old child Alonzo Luchiano Quintero, her unborn baby boy and her unborn child’s father Renald in the horrific car crash.

Take a look at the video below