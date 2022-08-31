Fulton County D.A. “Admit Your Crimes Over a Beat, I’m Gonna Use It”

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

There’s a new rap battle going on, the West Coast vs. the Dirty South, however it the law that’s in the battle.

In the south 30 year old, Jeffery Lamar Williams AKA Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta Buckhead home on RICO charges and taken into custody and currently being held in Fulton County Jail, the 56-count indictment that is using social media posts and song lyrics from the rapper as evidence of his alleged crimes and after appearing in court he still remains in jail. Also 28 year old, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens AKA rapper Gunna has now been officially been arrested as part of this RICO case.

On the west coast California’s Senate passed a new legislation that aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. Bill AB 2799 bans the use of rap lyrics in the courtroom as evidence unless prosecutors can prove that it’s directly relevant. The bill additionally addresses that this legislation won’t “inject racial bias into the proceedings”.

But the ATL doesn’t care nothing about what Cali is talking about.

In light of a new gang indictment in the same Georgia county where Young Thug and Gunna are currently detained, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has maintained the use of rap lyrics as evidence. According to D.A. Willis in a press conference…

“I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,”

Who do you think is right, California or Atlanta? Take a look at the videos below