A Wolf Escaped It’s Habitat at the Cleveland Zoo. For Real.

It looks like us humans weren’t the only ones looking to get away for the holiday weekend.

A wolf escaped its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, forcing staff to direct visitors indoors while they tracked it down.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

VIA | FOX 8

“We were making our way down to the giraffes and all of a sudden, my husband saw this wolf run right by us. We thought maybe it was a coyote,” said guest Kelly Reisinger.

The zoo said no guests or employees were harmed.

The zoo is home to several Mexican gray wolves, which can weigh up to 90 pounds.

