Mariah Carey Was Chillin at Cedar Point For Labor Day

Did anybody see a lady walking around Cedar Point in high heels Labor Day weekend? If so, you probably was kicking it with Mariah Carey and her twins.

The 53 year old Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey took to her personal Instagram to post pictures of herself and her twins, 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe spending family time in Sandusky, Ohio at the legendary Cedar Point Amusement Park. According to Mariah Carey’s she and the kids had the best time however she made the mistake of wearing high heels to the amusement park and she will never do that again.

Take a look at Mariah Carey’s post below.