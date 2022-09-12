T.I. Say’s He Was Not Supposed To Be Davis Maclean

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Hip Hop lives and dies on beef’s, so as Hip Hop has matured from wax to television screens so does their beefs.

Word on the skreets was that T.I. was supposed to be casted as Davis Maclean in Starz ‘Power Book II’ until he had an alleged beef with the King of Power Universe, rapper 50 Cent, so the role went to Method Man.

In a recent interview T.I. expeditiously put a stop to that rumor saying that he and Fifty ain’t have no beef nor was he ever supposed to play the role of Davis Maclean.

“50 and I, we were executive producers on a different show outside of the Power universe. But nah, me and 50 cool,”… “I think I’m the only one who is not offended by his brash approach and he’s not offended by mine. So, you now, we play rough but ain’t no issue. It’s a mutual respect, though.”

