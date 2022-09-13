Kanye West Is No Longer Standing in The ‘Gap’ or ‘Adidas’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

People say that Kanye West is crazy and in need of some mental health guidance, but the one thing you can’t say about Kanye West is that he isn’t a marketing genius.

The beef with Ye, Gap and Adidas continues to the point now that Kanye is not longer going to stand in the gap with Gap and Adidas.

According to Kanye West in an inter with Bloomberg:

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” …“It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the Foam Runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Then to add insult to injury Yeezy also say’s he is going to be working with former Adidas executive Eric Liedtke, who now operates the plant-based clothing label Unless Collective, to help bring his vision to life.

Take a look in the video below.