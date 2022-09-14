Did Social Media Play a Role In Rapper PnB’s Death??

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

30 year old, Rakim Hasheem Allen AKA rapper PnB Rock killed after being shot multiple times at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles in an alleged robbery. According to reports PnB was approached and argued with his killers before they took several items from him.

The news of PnB’s death was shared all over social media with the typical posting of the rappers picture and condolences in the post. However it didn’t take long for a heated debate to start on social media that people felt that social media was the blame for his killing because PnB’s girlfriend model Stephanie Sibounheuang pinned her location to her Instagram story minutes before the rapper was fatally shot. Not only were fans blaming Sibounheuang, rapper Nicki Minaj took to her social media to blast her.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock”

Rapper Kodak Black blamed her entirely for his death in his own Instagram post and even received backlash after writing “That h*e might as well kill herself.

Rapper Cardi B came to Sibounheuang’s defense, when she too to her social media to say:

“I highly doubt n—-s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Day’s before the robbery that took PnB’s life, the rapper shared in an interview with DJ Akademics that criminals in city were “bold”, telling the YoutTuber a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

Although PnB’s killers are still at large police are not convinced that Stephanie Sibounheuang sharing their location had anything to do with the robbery.

Whether social media was to blame or not, it’s sad that people can’t even go to a regular restaurant and be safe anymore.

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts.