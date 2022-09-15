Cardi B Pleads Guilty & Gets 15 For Strip Club Bottle Throwing Incident

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

We know some of you took a huge gasp when you read that title, but it’s not as bad as it sounds. Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B woman’d up and plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless endangerment for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a Queens strip club.

In exchange for the mother of two, Cardi B, avoids the slammer however she has to perform 15 days of community service.

Cardi B in a statement regarding her plea deal had this to say.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

The alleged incident took place at Angels Strip Club in Queens, back in August 2018. Two bartenders working at the club alleged that Cardi B had ordered her associates to attack them with champagne bottles and chairs stemming from suspicions that one of them had allegedly slept with her husband, Offset.

Take a look at the video below