Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ [Trailer]

Whitney Houston had the greatest voice this world has ever heard, a voice of an angel that was taken from us too soon. In the case of Whitney Houston much was given to her by the grace of God, but it is what the world required of her that finally broke her down.

Since the shocking passing of Whitney Houston in 2012 her story has been told by many perspectives in movies, silver screen documentary’s and books by many close to her. This time the man that presented Whitney Houston to the world, Clive Davis, is presenting his side of the multi Grammy Award winning singer, Whitney Houston in a new biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, which was directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and produced by Clive Davis himself.

Take a look at the official trailer for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” that opens in theaters December 21, 2022, below.