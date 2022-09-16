Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video

CLOSE

Daycares Should Be Safe Havens for Parents

A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground.

We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Parents, especially parents of your children, have it rough. Most are either forced to stay home and take care of their kids, or entrust that responsibility to someone else. Often a stranger.

It’s a a shame that some of those precious daycare workers we bestow this incredible responsibility to don’t always hold up their end of the bargain.

Sweet Kiddies is a daycare in Avon Lake. According to FOX 8, Emily Coghlan has now been hit with a felony for breaking the leg of a 15-month-old boy. The parents say that the night they discovered the issue with their son, they contacted the daycare and eventually saw the video. They were horrified by what they discovered.

VIA | FOX 8

Security video from the daycare shows what happened. Investigators say the worker picked up the child by the arm, swung him out of the way and dropped him. That caused his right leg to break.

How Do You Handle Daycare Phobia?

If you’re a parent, do you find it difficult to allow strangers to watch your children? What tips do you give to other parents who may be facing those same trust issues regarding their new baby?